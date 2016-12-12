New fast-casual restaurant proposed for Curtis Park

A new family-style restaurant is being proposed for Curtis Park on 24th Street, according to documents filed with the city of Sacramento.
The Craft House Restaurant would feature “simple food … preferably on the healthier side,” proprietor Larry Rodenborn said in an interview Monday. Rodenborn said he doesn’t have all the details yet, since planning is still in the infancy stage.
The Craft House would occupy the 4,900-square-foot office building at 2750 24th St. that had housed the Society for the Blind from 1967 to 2010. The location, which has two small parking lots, is adjacent to several single-family homes, duplexes and the Sierra 2 Center. The building is off a narrow stretch of Sakura Lane. The Craft House would compete with Cafe Dantorels, on the corner of 24th Street and Second Avenue.
Rodenborn, who lives a few blocks away from the site, believes a restaurant would be a good fit due to the large number of families in the vicinity.
“The concept is basically a family-friendly local restaurant with stuff for the kids to do to,” he said, explaining that the eatery would feature hands-on activities for children.
The service would be fast-casual – where customers order at the counter – in a bid to keep operating and menu costs low, Rodenborn added.
Rodenborn is applying to the city’s zoning administrator for a conditional-use permit for the restaurant, which is in an area zoned for residential housing. Zoning Administrator Joy Patterson is expected to hold a public hearing next year to rule on the application. Patterson’s decision could be appealed to the city’s Planning Commission.
Rodenborn expects to serve beer and wine, including bottles produced from his winery in Camptonville. The application with the city notes that the restaurant would close at 8 p.m. to avoid disturbing neighbors.
One neighbor interviewed Monday expressed opposition, citing traffic and parking concerns. There is little off-street parking near the proposed site.
“The area already gets too busy,” said Irene Kokkinopoulos, 31.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
Comments