New life ahead for historic Oak Park Coca-Cola bottling plant

Sacramento’s Coca-Cola bottling facility, an Oak Park institution for nearly 90 years, could become medical offices or even a hotel following its sale to a Granite Bay developer.
Daniel Lee acquired the sprawling 1.54-acre property from a local investment group last week, three and a half years after the longtime production plant was shut down, idling about 50 workers.
Lee could not be reached for comment on his plans for the building at 2200 Stockton Blvd., which sits directly across the street from the UC Davis Medical Center.
Ken Noack Jr., the broker who represented the building’s former owners, said he is “reasonably confident” Lee will redevelop the site with a mixed-use plan that could include retail in the front as well as medical uses.
“There could even be hospitality,” he said, referring to development of a hotel there that presumably would serve the medical center and the related medical businesses that have become established in the area.
“Everybody is pretty excited, especially in the city (government),” he said, citing the potential new growth of what has emerged as Sacramento’s hospital district.
The classic California mission-style building opened as a bottling plant for Coca-Cola in 1927, according to reports, and was a popular location for visitors who could see the bottling line through large plate glass windows.
“You could see the bottles zipping by,” said Noack, a senior managing director with Newmark Cornish & Carey.
Over the years, new buildings were added in the open courtyard behind the original structure in “Winchester Mystery House (style) add-ons,” Noack said.
The facility was closed in June of 2013 after Coca-Cola concluded it had too much capacity in the region. The company shifted some of the employees to its administrative and distribution facility in the Natomas area.
At the time of its closure, the plant was producing about 9 million cases of beverages a year, according to published reports.
Frank Louie, executive director of the Stockton Boulevard Partnership, said the potential redevelopment of the property is good news for the area.
“I think it can be a great catalyst site if it’s medical or mixed use,” he said. “It’s got a lot of potential.”
He said a restaurant use also would be a welcome addition to the area following the closing of a nearby La Bou several years ago.
Lee, the new owner of the Coca-Cola building, is a longtime local commercial developer.
Last year, he acquired another Sacramento business institution – the Hostess Brands factory on Arden Way – and is in the process of completing a rehab of that property.
