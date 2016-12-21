Prominent Rancho Cordova office building has new owner

One Capital Center, one of the most prominent office buildings in Rancho Cordova, has been purchased by Sacramento-based Ethan Conrad Properties.
The firm announced completion of the purchase Wednesday. The 124,000-square-foot building is located at 3100 Zinfandel Drive. Palmer Capital represented the sellers and Ethan Conrad represented himself in the transaction, according to a new release from Ethan Conrad Properties.
“This is one of the nicest Class A office buildings on the Highway 50 corridor,” Ethan Conrad, the firm’s CEO, said in a written statement. “In addition, it is also located in one of the best areas in the Highway 50 corridor.”
The six-story building was developed by Lankford and Taylor in 1989 as part of the Prospect Park business park.
One Capital Center is 85 percent leased. The firm described the building as one of the most visible and prominent in the Highway 50/Prospect Park office submarket, which offers lower rents compared to buildings in downtown Sacramento, Roseville and most other institutional-quality office markets in Sacramento.
