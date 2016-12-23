Business & Real Estate

December 23, 2016 9:34 AM

Goodwill opening new store in Elk Grove on Jan. 4

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada will open a new store at 9699 E. Stockton Blvd., in Elk Grove next month.

Grand-opening festivities are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

The first 200 customers will receive free Goodwill recyclable tote bags and other giveaways.

Officials said the newest Goodwill store has more than 23,000-square-foot of space, including 15,000 square feet of retail space and a donation drop-off site. Goodwill said the store will be stocked with more than 70,000 donated items and employ 55.

Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

In September, Goodwill opened a new 23,000-square-foot store and community training center at 2040 Alta Arden Expressway. It consolidated merchandise and operations from previously closed stores on Fulton Avenue and Arden Way.

Earlier this month, Goodwill reopened the Sacramento store at 2265 Arden Way as a 10,000-square-foot furniture outlet.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

How entrepreneur team built online audience with big-time discounts, concise gear reviews

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos