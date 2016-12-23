Goodwill opening new store in Elk Grove on Jan. 4

Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada will open a new store at 9699 E. Stockton Blvd., in Elk Grove next month.
Grand-opening festivities are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
The first 200 customers will receive free Goodwill recyclable tote bags and other giveaways.
Officials said the newest Goodwill store has more than 23,000-square-foot of space, including 15,000 square feet of retail space and a donation drop-off site. Goodwill said the store will be stocked with more than 70,000 donated items and employ 55.
Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
In September, Goodwill opened a new 23,000-square-foot store and community training center at 2040 Alta Arden Expressway. It consolidated merchandise and operations from previously closed stores on Fulton Avenue and Arden Way.
Earlier this month, Goodwill reopened the Sacramento store at 2265 Arden Way as a 10,000-square-foot furniture outlet.
