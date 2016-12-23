Sutter rehab center in Roseville receives accreditation from international body

Sacramento-based Sutter Health’s Sutter Rehabilitation Institute in Roseville has received accreditation for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries and amputations from the international accrediting body CARF International.
Sutter said the local institute’s spinal cord program is one of eight CARF-accredited programs in California, and the amputation program is one of only four in the state.
The three-year accreditation lasts until Dec. 31, 2019 and covers multiple programs and services.
In addition to the new accreditations, Sutter Rehabilitation Institute also received re-accreditation for its stroke and brain injury programs.
CARF International, formerly the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body with offices worldwide. Its U.S. headquarters is in Tucson, Ariz.
Besides extensive treatment facilities, the Roseville rehabilitation center also offers an independent living apartment within the facility, where patients’ family members can provide on-site care to ease the transition to home placement.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments