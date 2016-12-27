Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Christmas tree recycling continues
The Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station at 8491 Fruitridge Road started accepting Christmas trees for recycling this week and will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Monday through Saturday until Jan. 7, according to a news release from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. SMUD is urging residents to recycle their trees for mulch instead of putting them out with the trash. A number of other landfills and recycling centers in Sacramento County, along with SMUD, will be accepting trees for recycling on the weekend of Jan. 7-8. For more information, go to www.holidayrecycling.com.
Global Winter Wonderland at Cal Expo
Global Winter Wonderland continues this week at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. The attraction, featuring massive illuminated lanterns, rides, an ice-skating rink and entertainers, is open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 4:30 to 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Its holiday run ends Jan. 8. Go to www.globalwonderland.com for more information.
Things to do
▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the progressive rock group, performs at 3:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Go to www.golden1center.com for more information.
