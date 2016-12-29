Survey: Nearly two-thirds of regional employers aim to hire in first quarter

Nearly two-thirds of regional employers contacted by Sacramento placement firm Pacific Staffing are planning to hire in the first quarter of 2017.
Pacific’s survey, conducted between Nov. 28 and Dec. 20, found that 63 percent of employers are planning to expand personnel in the January-to-March period.
Of those polled, 38 percent are in the service industry, 31 percent are manufacturers, 16 percent are in construction and 15 percent are in retail.
Pacific said positions in demand include entry-level and general construction labor, call-center workers, customer-service employees and general office positions. Companies in the region also are seeking to fill positions for delivery and route drivers.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
