Sauced BBQ & Spirits opening downtown near Golden 1 Center

Sauced BBQ & Spirits, a Bay Area-based chain touting “authentic Southern inspired BBQ,” will formally open for business next Tuesday at Seventh and K streets in Sacramento.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant will have a “soft opening” Saturday through Monday.
With 9,100 square feet of space, Sauced BBQ is opening in the Downtown Commons development area – formerly Downtown Plaza – in the shadow of the Golden 1 Center. The restaurant is in the space formerly occupied by the Hard Rock Cafe.
Besides featuring multiple Southern styles of barbecue, the restaurant touts numerous beer, wine and whiskey options. Outdoor patio seating also will be offered.
The Sacramento restaurant will employ more than 150 people. It is located at 1028 Seventh St.
Sauced also has restaurants in Livermore, Walnut Creek and Petaluma.
For more information, see saucedbbqandspirits.com.
