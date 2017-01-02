Business & Real Estate

January 2, 2017 6:14 PM

Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Customers at several airports were stranded in long lines Monday night following a nationwide U.S. Customs and Border Protection outage.

Travelers stuck in the lines posted pictures, videos and complaints on social media. Passengers at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Boston were experiencing long delays.

In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a processing system outage caused the delays. The outage lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Eastern), according to CNN. As of 10 p.m., the line was done in Boston.

“There is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” a spokesman told CNN.

The outage left customers stuck in lines across the country on the final day of the holiday weekend — and airports asking for patience via their own social media accounts. On its Twitter account (@iflymia), Miami International Airport said, “Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience.”

An official at the Miami International Airport told NBC 6 that the outage impacted passengers on more than 30 international flights.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos