Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast

3:44 Sacramento woman replaces stolen baby Jesus statues as penance Pause

1:32 Watch: Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, greeted with hugs

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:59 Kings pick up an 'important' win at Denver

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision