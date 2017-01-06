Veteran Arizona administrator is new CEO of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

A veteran administrator whose tenure at an Arizona hospital included numerous national awards has been named the new CEO of Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento.
Sacramento-based Sutter Health said Dave Cheney was hired after a nationwide search. He began his new duties this week. He replaces Mike Cohill, who retired after serving as interim CEO for the past year.
Cheney, 59, was an administrator in the Banner Health System of Arizona for 30 years. Since 2008, he served as CEO of Banner Boswell Medical Center, a 525-bed hospital in Sun City, Ariz.
