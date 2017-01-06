US designates election infrastructure as 'critical'

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge Pause

1:07 Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights.

1:02 South County residents fill sandbags as megastorm approaches

0:23 Big rig trailer tips over under overpass

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts