Bay Area delegation, including San Francisco mayor, will visit Sacramento on rainy Sunday

Sacramento business leaders and Mayor Darrell Steinberg are hosting a 60-person delegation from the Bay Area on Sunday, including San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, in an effort to promote economic development.
The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is hosting the group at the Kings game at Golden 1 Center against the Golden State Warriors. A reception will be held prior to the game at Cafeteria 15L downtown.
It’s part of a three-month-old joint effort between the economic council and its Bay Area counterpart to keep Northern California jobs from moving out of state. The two organizations are trying to promote Sacramento and the Bay Area as one extended economy.
“We are hosting more than 60 influential business leaders to showcase our region at the new state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center to potential investors,” said Barry Broome, head of the Sacramento council, in a prepared statement. “This is just one example of how we are continuing to work with the Bay Area Council within the context of the Northern California mega-region to keep jobs in our state.”
The delegation from the Bay Area will include venture capitalists, tech executives, site-selection consultants and real estate professionals.
