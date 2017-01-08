SEC close to approving new rules for rescheduling games

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water Pause

2:10 What to expect as precipitation accumulates

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento

1:40 Before the deluge: Aerial tour shows Cosumnes River in the valley before big storm