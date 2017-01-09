Sacramento-area gas prices rise another 6.5 cents

Sacramento-area gasoline prices rose another 6.5 cents over the past week, according to national fuel cost tracker GasBuddy.com.
The area’s current average retail cost of gas is $2.67 a gallon, up 17.5 cents from last month.
Gas prices started climbing shortly after Nov. 30, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day in 2017.
GasBuddy said the national average at-the-pump cost is $2.37 a gallon, up 16.2 cents in a month’s time.
GasBuddy said prices might actually stabilize this week as brutal winter weather from coast to coast cuts into normal transportation patterns. Also, the U.S. Department of Energy reported a significant build-up of gasoline inventory.
“If there’s ever a time one could expect gasoline prices to flat line, this week should be one of them,” said Gregg Laskoski, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.
Long-term, however, GasBuddy believes gasoline prices will be higher nationwide throughout 2017, following a 2016 that saw lower-than-usual costs.
In its annual forecast released last week, GasBuddy predicted that $355 billion will be spent on gasoline nationwide in 2017, or $52 billion more than the 2016 total. GasBuddy sais U.S. motorists spent nearly $40 billion less on gasoline in 2016 than they did in 2015.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments