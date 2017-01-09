Sacramento-area gas prices rise another 6.5 cents

1:46 Tree crushes two cars Pause

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:47 Cosumnes River surging near Wilton amid steady rain

2:10 Hot homes: Check out three multi-million-dollar California property deals

1:32 Development around the Golden 1 Center

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County