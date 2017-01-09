Chinese medical technology company expanding in Sacramento

A Chinese medical-equipment company is expanding in Sacramento.
Top Grade Healthcare will set up shop at UC Davis’ Institute for Regenerative Cures Research Facilities on Stockton Boulevard, the city announced Monday.
The company will start out employing 10 to 15 researchers working on medical imaging, cancer treatment programs and more, the city announced. Eventually the company wants to create a manufacturing operation in the Sacramento area.
Top Grade will lease 7,800 feet of space in the UC Davis facility.
Top Grade is the second Chinese medical-technology company to establish a base in Sacramento in the past year or so, following Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments