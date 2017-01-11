Cost Plus World Market to close Natomas store

The Natomas branch of Cost Plus World Market is closing Jan. 21.
The store’s merchandise is currently being liquidated, and items are selling for 50 percent off the list price, according to Polina Seegar, a store manager for the company. Alameda-based Cost Plus, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond. Cost Plus World Markets typically sell home furniture, décor and specialty food items.
The Natomas store, located in the Promenade shopping center, first opened about 10 years ago.
Most employees will transfer to other Cost Plus locations in the Sacramento region, according to Seegar. This is the only closure in the area.
