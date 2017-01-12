Trump says buy LL Bean _ but many products are made in China

2:08 Tour new housing project in downtown Sacramento, see suburb-like amenities Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:32 Development around the Golden 1 Center

2:13 Storms provide Sacramento region with dramatic scenes of weather's power

0:47 Footbridge near Sunrise closes as surging American River waters wash over it

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass