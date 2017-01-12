Another diesel scandal; this time it’s Fiat Chrysler

0:51 Hot and cold comfort at new Sacramento bathhouse Pause

0:36 Mayor Steinberg seeks city review of Arden Fair teen ban

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels

1:56 Take a tour of Sacramento's Five 1 Nine Salon Suites

3:29 'Car of the Year' event bring out world's best new rides

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

1:25 New gym bikes add power to grid

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant