African Cup: The setting, the nicknames, and the big names

2:08 Tour new housing project in downtown Sacramento, see suburb-like amenities Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:32 Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days