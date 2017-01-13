House Republican summons ethics chief over Trump criticism

1:00 Check out what the Sacramento Kings are building next to Golden 1 Center Pause

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

2:08 Tour new housing project in downtown Sacramento, see suburb-like amenities

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort