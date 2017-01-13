Sacramento-area hotels continued to see strong numbers in the fall

Sacramento-area motel and hotel operators continued to see stellar numbers toward the end of 2016.
The local lodgings industry saw year-over-year improvements in all three major categories in October, according to a new report from CBRE Hotels in San Francisco.
The average daily room rate for area hotels in October was $124.60, up 6.2 percent from $117.32 in October last year and the highest ever in CBRE’s historical data. Average revenue per available room was $99.71, up 8.5 percent from $91.94 a year ago.
The area’s occupancy rate was 80 percent in October, compared with 78.4 percent in August 2015.
Hotel industry analysts say 70 percent occupancy is considered the point at which hotels can comfortably raise rates.
Through 10 months of 2016, the average daily room rate in the region was $118.92, up 6.6 percent from $111.53 the previous year; revenue per available room averaged $90.89, up 5.2 percent from $86.42. The occupancy rate through 10 months last year was 76.4 percent, down slightly from 77.5 percent in the same period of 2015.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
