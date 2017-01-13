Sacramento-area hotels continued to see strong numbers in the fall

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments Pause

2:08 Tour new housing project in downtown Sacramento, see suburb-like amenities

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort