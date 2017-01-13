San Francisco’s Philz Coffee coming to Sacramento

San Francisco’s Philz Coffee is coming to Sacramento.
The coffee retailer notes on its webpage that it is seeking store leaders for a location in the Ice Blocks development. A Craigslist ad seeks store leaders for a new store at 1725 R St. in Sacramento.
A Philz representative said Friday that the company was excited to enter the Sacramento community.
Ice Blocks, rising in the former site of a Crystal Ice plant that burned in 2015, will be built along R Street between 16th and 18th streets. The development will house offices, shops and apartments.
The project is led by developer Michael Heller, whose partners include developer Mark Friedman and Sacramento Republic FC principal Kevin Nagle.
The first residents of a 150-unit apartment complex dubbed Ice House should move in this summer. The building will have market-rate apartments and an outdoor courtyard.
Yoga studios, art galleries, restaurants and a Philz coffee shop are expected to fill the many retail spots. A four-story office building will house the headquarters of Sacramento Republic FC.
Founder Phil Jaber began a quest for a great cup of coffee 25 years ago, according to company history. His son, Jacob Jaber, the company CEO, described Philz bean blends this way in answering a question originally on Quora:
“Our secret recipe blends with charming names capture the essence of my dad’s experience after his first sip. These blends were created by my dad (Phil) over decades, and are made of high quality varietals from around the world.”
In addition to San Francisco, Philz has coffee shops in Menlo Park at Facebook headquarters, Oakland, Los Gatos, San Jose, Berkeley, the Los Angeles area, Orange County and Washington, D.C.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
