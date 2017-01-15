Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

2:08 Tour new housing project in downtown Sacramento, see suburb-like amenities Pause

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis