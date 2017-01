North Carolina governor says he's in talks about repeal of House Bill 2

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova Pause

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:46 In less than two minutes more than 25,000 march in Sacramento's March for the Dream in honor of MLK