A third Japanese firm heads to West Sacramento

Japan’s Mikuni Color Ltd. has selected West Sacramento as the site for its first U.S. manufacturing facility and American headquarters, the city announced.
Established in Osaka in 1963, Mikuni produces synthetic organic industrial dispersion ink for use in electric vehicle batteries, color filters for TV, ink jet printers, pens and other consumer products.
West Sacramento said the local Mikuni facility will supply products for manufacturing lithium ion batteries, which are key power-storage components of electric vehicles.
Mikuni’s initial work force will be 10 to 12 people when operations get started this summer.
Mikuni Color has moved into a 21,000-square-foot facility in West Sacramento’s Riverside Centre business park. The Japanese company is in the process of building its production line and offices.
Diane Richards, senior program manager with West Sacramento’s Economic Development and Housing Department, said Mikuni’s initial work force will be 10 to 12 people when operations get started sometime this summer.
“Our products will be used in electric vehicles and lithium ion batteries, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing sustainable development,” Kozo Kishida, CEO of Mikuni Color U.S.A. said in a statement.
West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said “Mikuni’s innovation has positioned them to grow with California’s expanding electric vehicle market. Landing Mikuni Color is a significant win for West Sacramento and California.”
Officials said recruitment of Mikuni involved a collaboration of the city of West Sacramento, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Colliers International and Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Mikuni is the third Japanese company to choose West Sacramento for its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing site in the past four years. Mikuni joins Nippon Shokken U.S.A. and Shinmei Foods U.S.A., which established facilities in the city in 2013 and 2015, respectively.
