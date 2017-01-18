Document shredding event Friday in Sacramento

The Sacramento office of Access Information Protected, the international records and information management services company, will host a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon. on Friday.
The event will be at 4501 Pell Drive, just northeast of the Northgate Boulevard exit off Interstate 80.
Event organizers said site workers will shred up to five standard-size banker boxes for free for each attendee. A fee may be applied to shredding additional boxes.
Shred events are being held Friday at Access sites nationwide in advance of Data Privacy Day on Jan. 28. The internationally marked day is intended to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
