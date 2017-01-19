Business & Real Estate

January 19, 2017 7:26 AM

Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.09 percent

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Long-term US mortgage rates marked their third week of declines this week, after snapping a nine-week run of increases.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans fell to an average 4.09 percent from 4.12 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.81 percent.

The average for a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.34 percent from 3.37 percent last week.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos