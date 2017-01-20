California unemployment falls despite tepid job growth

California unemployment fell to 5.2 percent last month, although payrolls grew by an anemic 3,700 jobs, the state reported Friday.
The Employment Development Department said the statewide unemployment rate dipped by a tenth of a percentage point in December. But the addition of just 3,700 payroll jobs across the state was remarkably weak and suggests the state’s economy may be slowing down.
Payrolls grew by just 12,900 jobs in November.
The monthly release came a week after Gov. Jerry Brown, introducing his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, warned that California is facing a deficit of as much as $2 billion as tax revenue slows.
“The downturn is inevitable,” he told reporters at the Capitol last week.
Unemployment rates and payroll job figures are calculated from two different surveys, and economists generally believe the payroll figures are more reliable.
Sacramento’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 4.9 percent, even though payrolls shrank by 2,100 jobs in the four-county region. The public sector cut 4,200 jobs, a normal seasonal decline as schools closed for winter break. Construction jobs decreased by 3,400 as winter set in.
