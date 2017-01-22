What mackerel and a volcano can tell us about climate change

1:38 If Raiders move to Las Vegas, will fans from Oakland follow? Pause

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

0:43 Game day with Oakland Raiders fan Ray Perez, aka 'Dr. Death'

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:44 Placer County Sheriff's Office: Avalanche evacuation warning for Alpine Meadows area