Sprouts Farmers Market to hire 150 people for new Folsom store

Sprouts Farmers Market will host a hiring fair Thursday as it seeks 150 people for its soon-to-open Folsom location.
The event will take place at 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express hotel: 4360 Town Center Drive, Folsom. Sprouts is looking for entry-level grocery employees, including in the bakery, meat, produce, deli and cashier departments. Interested applicants are asked to bring a resume. Some will be offered a job on the spot, according to Sprouts spokeswoman Shannon Hughes.
The Folsom store will be the seventh location in the Sacramento region for the Phoenix-based grocery chain. It is expected to open on March 1.
