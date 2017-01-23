Step inside the most expensive home for sale in the United States

In Bel-Air, a four-story mega-mansion built on speculation has hit the market for $250 million, a price tag among the highest in the country if not worldwide. The home is the latest creation from handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky, who is well-versed in L.A.’s ultra-high-end market for contemporary homes.
Bruce Makowsky
TNS
Massive terraces take 270 degrees of city-to-ocean views. A pop-up outdoor movie screen and swim-up bar accompany the 85-foot-long glass-tiled swimming pool.
Offered with every bell and whistle, the contemporary showplace features a four-lane bowling alley, a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos theater, two stocked champagne/wine cellars and a massive candy wall (pictured here) — a signature of the developer.
Custom-built furnishings, lavish fixtures and walls of imported stone change from room to room. There are more than 100 art installations ranging from an actual decommissioned helicopter to an interactive depiction of the Seven Dwarfs.
An auto gallery sports a $30-million collection of exotic cars and motorcycles.
The mansion took four years and 250 workers to build.
