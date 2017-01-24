SMUD buys more solar power from Fresno facility

SMUD has signed a 20-year contract to buy solar power from a solar farm under construction in Fresno County.
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District is buying 60 megawatts of capacity, enough to power 15,000 homes, from a project being developed by Recurrent Energy. Recurrent is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. of Guelph, Ontario.
SMUD will pay $43.83 per megawatt hour for the power, said utility spokesman Christopher Capra. The project is expected to begin supplying power to SMUD by early next year.
Capra said Tuesday that the utility gets 28 percent of its power from solar and other renewable energy sources. Utilities are under a legislative mandate to generate one-third of their power through renewables by 2020, and half their power by 2050.
