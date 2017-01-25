Where the new Sacramento burger joint, ice cream parlor and juice bar are going

The Sacramento Kings announced the addition of three eateries for Downtown Commons, the entertainment and shopping complex adjacent to the Golden 1 Center.
Burger Lounge, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery are expected to open this year, the team and its development partners announced Wednesday .
Burger Lounge bills itself as “the original grass-fed burger.” The majority of the nearly 2 dozen locations are concentrated in Los Angeles and San Diego. The Häagen-Dazs Shop will be the region’s first location for the premium ice cream maker. Pressed Juicery calls itself the nation’s leader in pressed juice.
“With diverse options throughout DOCO, our guests are guaranteed to find the treat that they are looking for,” said Kings President Chris Granger. “All three of our respected and beloved additions – Burger Lounge, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery – will certainly compliment the lifestyle that continues to evolve downtown.”
DoCo, which has been billed as the Sacramento version of the popular L.A. Live center near Los Angeles’ Staples Center, is expected to include 1.5 million square-feet of mixed use development. The initial phase includes 128,000 square feet of office space, 300,000 square feet of retail and the 250-room Sawyer boutique hotel. The hotel is scheduled to open this summer.
Earlier this month, the development team announced the addition of Echo & Rig Steakhouse, which will occupy more than 8,000 square-feet. Also this month, Sauced BBQ & Spirits opened at the former Hard Rock Cafe location.
The current slate of announced Doco tenants include a Golden 1 credit union, the Sacramento-based bakery Estelle’s Patisserie, a beefed VSP retail location, bar/restaurants Punch Bowl Social, State Fare. Century Theater, Macy’s and 24 Hour Fitness will remain in Downtown Commons, formerly know and Downtown Plaza.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch
Comments