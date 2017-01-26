Business & Real Estate

AAA Natomas branch office celebrates opening on Saturday

By Mark Glover

Grand-opening festivities for a new AAA office in Sacramento’s Natomas area will be held on Saturday.

Activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2701 Del Paso Road, Suite 100 S.

The gathering will include food from Panera Bread, a climbing wall, face painting and prizes.

AAA Northern California said the “next-generation” Natomas branch office features digital interactive areas and offers services that include providing life, auto and home insurance. DMV and travel information/discount services also are available to AAA members.

