AAA Natomas branch office celebrates opening on Saturday

Grand-opening festivities for a new AAA office in Sacramento’s Natomas area will be held on Saturday.
Activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2701 Del Paso Road, Suite 100 S.
The gathering will include food from Panera Bread, a climbing wall, face painting and prizes.
AAA Northern California said the “next-generation” Natomas branch office features digital interactive areas and offers services that include providing life, auto and home insurance. DMV and travel information/discount services also are available to AAA members.
