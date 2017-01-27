Teen retailer Wet Seal reportedly closing, including stores at Arden Fair and Galleria

Wet Seal, the California-based retailer specializing in clothing for teen girls and young women, is reportedly closing its stores nationwide, including two locally.
The chain will shutter all 171 of its remaining stores in 42 states. Wet Seal has stores in the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento and in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. Friday morning calls to both stores went unanswered.
The imminent closure was reported by The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch, among others.
Also, a standard “WARN Act letter” sent to the state Employment Development Department, dated Jan. 20, informed EDD of upcoming layoffs of 148 employees at its Irvine headquarters.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
Wet Seal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2015. At that time, the retailer planned to close 338 stores and lay off nearly 3,700 employees. It was subsequently bought by Philadelphia-based Versa Capital Management, but Wet Seal’s shopping mall-heavy foundation struggled against larger retail competitors and online retailers.
Wet Seal’s roots date back to its 1962, when it started as Lorne’s in Newport Beach.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments