Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

Trump protesters chant with international fliers coming into San Francisco International Airport on Sunday
Andy Furillo The Sacramento Bee

Business & Real Estate

Early risers wait in line for McDonald's special sauce giveaway in Fair Oaks

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.

Business & Real Estate

Meet the world's eight richest people

These eight individuals own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Most are American, with one European and one Mexican in the mix. Several have pledged to give it all to charity. The eight tycoons' net worth, as calculated by Forbes magazine, was cited Monday by anti-poverty activists Oxfam in a report highlighting income inequality. Although most of them will not be joining the annual meeting of business and political elites in the Swiss town of Davos this week, the extraordinary individual wealth they typify will be part of the gathering's discussions on inequality.

Editor's Choice Videos