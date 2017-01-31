Sacramento-based car dealers group has first woman chairperson

The Sacramento-based California New Car Dealers Association board of directors has its first woman chairperson in the group’s 93-year history.
Cheryl Bedford, owner of Sunset Auto Center in Lompoc, now heads the board of the nation’s largest state dealer trade association, which represents nearly 1,200 franchised new car and truck dealer members.
Bedford started as an office worker in her father’s Southern California dealership and subsequently advanced to sales, leasing and finance/insurance duties. She also worked as a manager at multiple Southern California dealerships.
In 1982, Bedford partnered with Motors Holding, a division of General Motors, to purchase Sunset Chevrolet in 1982.
Sunset Auto Center sells new and used Chevrolet and Buick motor vehicles to a region that includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria.
CNCDA President Brian Maas said in a statement: “Cheryl is a veteran dealer who has worked very hard for many, many years to create jobs and give back to her community. We know she will be a great leader of CNCDA.”
Bedford also chairs the CNCDA Scholarship Foundation, which has awarded more than $800,000 to hundreds of students since its founding in 1994.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments