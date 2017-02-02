PetSmart opening new store in Auburn

Phoenix-based PetSmart will host grand-opening festivities Saturday at its new store in Auburn.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at 11805 Willow Creek Drive.
The first 50 shoppers will receive gift cards ranging in value from $5 to $50. Giveaways for all customers will include T-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons. Cats available for adoption on-site.
The new store comprises more than 15,000 square feet and includes a full-service grooming salon for pets.
PetSmart bills itself as the largest specialty pet retailer with about 55,000 employees and more than 1,500 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
