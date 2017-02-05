Study: Sacramento a hot spot for seasoned workers

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!

3:02 Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joeger reflects before Golden State Warriors game

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance