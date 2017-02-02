Colorado rancher loses appeal in pesticides case

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid Pause

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:11 Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average