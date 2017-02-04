West Virginia revenues in January fall short of estimates

State revenue figures show West Virginia's tax collections for January missed estimates by $18 million.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2jOsH0Y ) reports that while the budget deficit is growing, it's doing so at a slower pace.
Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow says that from July through September, year-to-date revenue collections missed estimates by $85 million. For October through January, revenues came up about $35 million short.
Year-to-date, officials say the state has missed tax collection estimates by $116 million. However, that's $34.9 million, or 2 percent, better than the same point in January 2016.
Muchow says most major taxes came in close to or better than projections, with one big exception. Consumer sales tax collections were $26.4 million below estimates and down 13.5 percent from January 2016.
