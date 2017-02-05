Investors want to renovate Huntington buildings for retirees

A group of investors is hoping to beef up Huntington's older population through renovating historic downtown buildings.
The Herald-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lcaivY ) reports a group called Retire Huntington wants to renovate several downtown buildings using tax credits for historic structures. The buildings could then be used to house hundreds of retirees.
Retire Huntington was organized by developers Bob Childers, John Hankins and Alex Vence and Huntington marketing and public relations executive Jeff Barnes. They shared the concept last month with the Huntington Area Development Council.
First, the partners want state lawmakers to increase West Virginia's historic tax credits to 25 percent of project costs to help with the expensive task of remodeling historic buildings.
Some of the 425,000 square feet of vacant space belongs to Retire Huntington organizers.
