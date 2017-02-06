Business & Real Estate

February 6, 2017 6:49 AM

Lawmakers consider expanding self-serve gas in rural Oregon

The Associated Press
BEND, Ore.

Residents in rural Oregon counties may have to get used to pumping their own gas, as lawmakers are considering expanding the availability of self-service gas stations.

The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2jUc3Nh ) that two bills introduced this legislative session propose expanding self-service gas stations to 24 hours a day in rural Oregon counties, including Crook and Jefferson counties.

Currently, self-service gas stations operate between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in rural Oregon counties. One bill would remove that limit for counties with populations less than 40,000, making self-service accessible around the clock. Another bill would allow the public to pump gas at cardlock stations, which are open 24 hours for commercial vehicles.

