Sununu appoints judicial selection commission

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments Pause

0:50 What just popped up in West Sac?

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

3:46 DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors