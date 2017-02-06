Sununu appoints judicial selection commission

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has appointed a bipartisan group of legal, law enforcement and business leaders to help him appoint judges.
Sununu, a Republican who was elected in November, issued an executive order Monday creating a judicial selection commission. It will be led by attorney Chuck Douglas, a former Republican congressman and former state Supreme Court justice.
New Hampshire's Constitution requires judges to retire at age 70. One of the five state Supreme Court justices will reach that age this summer, but Sununu says his immediate priority is filling vacancies on lower courts, where about 60 judges hear approximately 200,000 cases each year.
At least four of the last five governors created similar commissions. The group's recommendations aren't binding, but Sununu says they will serve as an invaluable resource.
