The Latest: Oklahoma governor calls for teacher pay raise

The Latest on the start of the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature (all times local):
1:25 p.m.
Oklahoma's Republican governor says a pay raise for public school teachers is a necessity, even if it has to be phased in.
Teacher pay has not been increased in Oklahoma since 2008. The state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
Gov. Mary Fallin used her state of the state speech Monday to call for a permanent teacher bump in pay.
Fallin says she also wants more state tax dollars to reach classrooms by tackling administrative inefficiencies. She says she's creating a task force to review the state education funding formula and evaluate funding sources.
___
1:20 p.m.
Gov. Mary Fallin is asking state lawmakers to boost the state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel and to increase the state tax on cigarettes.
Fallin's cigarette tax proposal is similar to one she proposed last year that lawmakers failed to act on.
The governor says smoking remains the No. 1 preventable cause of death in Oklahoma and costs the state $1.62 billion in health care costs.
Fallin made the comments Monday as she delivered her state of the state speech to a joint session of the House and Senate to open the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature.
Fallin also wants to boost the fuel and diesel taxes to the regional state average. She says Oklahoma currently ranks 48th in the state diesel tax in the nation and 49th in the gasoline tax.
___
1:10 p.m.
Gov. Mary Fallin is urging state lawmakers to modernize the Oklahoma's sales tax to state boost revenue and eliminate chronic budget deficits.
Fallin made the comments Monday as she delivered her state of the state address to the Oklahoma House and Senate to open the 2017 Legislature.
Fallin says the state sales tax has historically depended on the manufacture and sale of goods. But she says the sales tax has become outdated as the nation's economy has shifted to a service-based economy.
The governor says expanding Oklahoma's sales tax base will allow the Legislature to fulfill her request to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and the corporate income tax. She says it may be possible in the future to further lower the sales tax rate.
___
1 p.m.
Republican Gov. Mary Fallin says she wants to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and the corporate income tax while expanding the state's sales tax base in other areas to boost state revenue and help eliminate an $870 million budget hole.
Fallin's plans came from prepared remarks from her state of the state speech to the state House and Senate to open the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature.
Fallin says the sales tax on groceries is "the most regressive tax on the books today." She says its elimination will benefit all Oklahomans and save a family of four between $350 and $676 a year.
Fallin says the corporate income tax is a volatile source of revenue. The governor says eliminating it will reduce paperwork and red tape that burdens many small businesses.
___
12:10 p.m.
Leaders have gaveled in the Oklahoma House and Senate to open the 2017 legislative session.
It started at noon Monday, and an estimated $870 million hole in the budget is expected to dominate debate during the four-month legislative session. Lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn no later than May 26.
Republican Gov. Mary Fallin says she will use her state of the state speech Monday afternoon to lay out a plan for a major overhaul of the state's tax system to close the budget gap.
Legislative leaders have said raising the salaries of public school teachers is a major goal this year. Teacher pay has not been increased since 2008 and the state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
___
10:00 a.m.
Oklahoma state lawmakers are preparing to convene the 2017 Legislature with an estimated $870 million hole in the budget.
The regular legislative session will start at noon Monday. Primary focuses will be the budget gap and finding new money to pay for vital services like education and public safety.
Republican Gov. Mary Fallin says she will lay out a plan for a "major overhaul of our tax system" to close the budget gap when she delivers her state of the state speech Monday afternoon.
Legislative leaders have said raising the salaries of public school teachers is a major goal this year. Teacher pay has not been increased since 2008 and the state faces a chronic teacher shortage as experienced educators seek higher-paying jobs elsewhere
