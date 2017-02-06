See which careers in Sacramento and across California will have the most openings by 2024

About 400,000 jobs will become available in Sacramento and another 6.6 million jobs will become available statewide by 2024, according to new projections from the state Employment Development Department.
The projections, released last month, predict the number of new and replacement job openings between 2014 and 2024. They show a wide variance in openings by occupation and can serve as a guide for high school and college students deciding on a career path.
Among jobs that require a college degree, registered nurses will continue to be in high demand. The four-county Sacramento region will need to fill almost 8,000 openings for registered nurses. California as a whole will need to fill 105,000 registered nurse openings. Demand is strong due to a lingering nursing shortage in some parts of the state and the increasing health care needs of aging baby boomers.
Teachers will also be in high demand, the EDD predicts. Many California school districts laid off teachers or delayed hiring during the last recession. They are now looking to fill slots created by enrollment growth and teacher retirements.
Among jobs that don’t require a college degree, personal care aides should have an easy time finding work. These aides help (mostly elderly) clients with day-to-day tasks so they don’t have to live in a residential care facility. Again, demand from aging baby boomers is driving this growth.
Service sector jobs with high turnover will also be plentiful. As the economy grows, there is a need for more cashiers, waiters and other common, relatively low skill occupations.
These charts show the careers that will have the most job openings in Sacramento and across California by 2024, according to the Employment Development Department.
Where the jobs are
Job
Description
Openings 2014-2024
Median Annual Pay
Registered Nurses
Provide and coordinate patient care.
7,830
$ 118,381
General and Operations Managers
Direct the operations of public or private sector organizations.
6,540
$ 96,277
Accountants and Auditors
Prepare and examine financial records.
5,070
$ 69,854
Management Analysts
Propose ways to improve the efficiency of an organization.
4,690
$ 67,797
Computer Systems Analysts
Study an organization’s computer systems and design solutions to help it operate more efficiently.
3,690
$ 82,488
Elementary School Teachers
Prepare younger students by teaching them basic subjects such as math and reading.
2,580
$ 71,583
Civil Engineers
Design and maintain construction projects.
2,320
$ 103,225
Software Application Developers
Develop general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.
2,170
$ 105,183
High School Teachers
Help prepare students for life after graduation.
2,050
$ 71,786
Lawyers
Advise individuals and organizations on legal disputes.
1,880
$ 121,364
Job
Description
Openings 2014-2024
Median Annual Pay
Personal Care Aides
Help (mostly elderly) clients with self-care and everyday tasks.
14,200
$ 22,179
Food Prep and Fast Food Workers
Perform routine tasks under direction of cooks or managers.
13,260
$ 19,936
Retail Salespersons
See retail merchandise like clothing or furniture.
12,720
$ 23,492
Cashiers
Process payments from customers.
11,620
$ 20,450
Waiters and Waitresses
Take orders and serve food.
10,840
$ 23,933
Office Clerks
Answer telephones, type documents and file records.
7,780
$ 35,940
Hand Laborers and Loaders
Manually move freight, stock, or other materials.
7,670
$ 26,385
Stock Clerks
Issue sales floor merchandise from stockroom or warehouse.
6,050
$ 24,550
Customer Service Representatives
Handle customer complaints and process orders.
5,560
$ 36,841
Carpenters
Construct and repair building frameworks.
4,260
$ 45,270
Job
Description
Openings 2014-2024
Median Annual Pay
General and Operations Managers
Direct the operations of public or private sector organizations.
110,000
$ 107,073
Registered Nurses
Provide and coordinate patient care.
104,700
$ 101,855
Accountants and Auditors
Prepare and examine financial records.
69,700
$ 74,745
Software Application Developers
Develop general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.
68,800
$ 121,475
Management Analysts
Propose ways to improve the efficiency of an organization.
44,400
$ 85,644
Elementary School Teachers
Prepare younger students by teaching them basic subjects such as math and reading.
44,000
$ 73,967
Computer Systems Analysts
Study an organization’s computer systems and design solutions to help it operate more efficiently.
36,400
$ 96,042
Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists
Study market conditions to examine potential sales of a product.
35,800
$ 73,446
Software Systems Developers
Design operating systems-level software, compilers, and network distribution software.
32,900
$ 125,949
High School Teachers
Help prepare students for life after graduation.
32,400
$ 75,843
Substitute Teachers
Teach students in a public or private school when the regular teacher is unavailable.
29,400
$ 38,368
Job
Description
Openings 2014-2024
Median Annual Pay
Personal Care Aides
Help (mostly elderly) clients with self-care and everyday tasks.
230,500
$ 22,210
Food Prep and Fast Food Workers
Perform routine tasks under direction of cooks or managers.
209,600
$ 20,140
Retail Salespersons
See retail merchandise like clothing or furniture.
194,700
$ 23,523
Cashiers
Process payments from customers.
192,300
$ 21,127
Waiters and Waitresses
Take orders and serve food.
184,600
$ 23,729
Hand Laborers and Loaders
Manually move freight, stock, or other materials.
133,700
$ 25,570
Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse
Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, and field crops.
105,100
$ 20,003
Office Clerks
Answer telephones, type documents and file records.
103,700
$ 33,586
Stock Clerks
Issue sales floor merchandise from stockroom or warehouse.
95,100
$ 24,489
Customer Service Representatives
Handle customer complaints and process orders.
79,700
$ 37,823
Source: California Economic Development Department. Median annual pay shown is for 2016.
