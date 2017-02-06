Sacramento’s economic development director resigns

The city of Sacramento’s economic development director resigned Monday.
Larry Burkhardt was hired by the city in late 2015 from Wisconsin to replace Jim Rinehart, who had retired.
Assistant City Manager John Dangberg will be taking over the economic development department on an interim basis. In an interview Monday, Dangberg confirmed that Burkhardt had resigned, but declined to reveal details of the departure.
“We’re going to first take a pause,” Dangberg said, adding that officials were assessing whether to hire a replacement or merge the role with another position.
Burkhardt was selected from 20 finalists in a national search. He did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
Comments