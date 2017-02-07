Chinese firm heading to McClellan, council says

A Chinese company will soon be coming to the McClellan Business Park, according to the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.
The manufacturing firm will hold news conference at the business park Thursday to announce details. Officials at the Greater Sacramento Economic Council declined to reveal the name of the company ahead of the announcement.
The firm will reportedly hire 200 local employees to work at a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing building.
Located in North Highlands, McClellan Business Park is the site of the former McClellan Air Force Base. The military installation closed in 2001.
