Bentley pushed prison plan in State of the State address

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio Pause

2:03 Get ready for the return of Pliny the Younger

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

0:45 Travelers coming into San Francisco hear 'Welcome to America'